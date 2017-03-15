The 100 season 4 returns with a new episode after a brief hiatus where Clarke Griffin will continue to find ways to save humanity from the impending nuclear apocalypse. In episode 6 titled We Will Rise, she will team up with Roan to pull off an almost suicidal mission, which involves transporting barrels of hydrogen over hostile territories.

Click here to watch The 100 season 4 live via The CW app, alternately you can watch it online by clicking here.

Actor Eliza Taylor spoke about the haunting final shot of a radioactive Clarke in episode 5, in an interview with TV Line. She said, "It was all makeup. I had two gigantic contact lenses to give me the creepy eye effect, then it was about four hours of just pasting stuff on my face. It took a really long time, but it was worth it. I definitely scared a lot of the crew."

Taylor described the hallucination as a manifestation of "Abby's greatest fear, which is that her daughter is going to get stuck out in the radiation." She also revealed that Raven's hallucination was "very different, so it's hard to say exactly what ALIE is doing to their brains".

Teasing this Wednesday's episode, Taylor said that fans can expect yet another "crazy journey" to save mankind. The 27-year-old actor explained, "It's going to be really tough, but I think she's really grateful to have such a strong team. She's leaning on her friends more this season, rather than taking everything on herself. It's nice to see her working with a team."

The We Will Rise episode will air on 15 March at 9pm EST on The CW Network and the official synopsis reads as follows: