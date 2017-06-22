The 100 season 4 finale came to a conclusion by revealing that Clarke survived the radiation apocalypse, thanks to her night blood and is waiting for Bellamy and company to return from space.

The final five minutes of the episode flash forwarded to six years and seven days ahead. We also learned the bunker, where Octavia and her gang are taking shelter, is still sealed shut from the capitol's rubble.

The 100 season 5 return date

The CW has released the date for 5th season, but instead of returning this fall, The 100 will be returning as a mid-season show, just like it did this year.

The 100 season 3 premiered on January 21, 2016, and season 4 premiered on 1 February 2017. So it is likely that The 100 will return around that same time again in 2018: late-January to early-February.

Bellamy and Clarke relationship

Show creator Jason Rothenberg dished on whether there is hope for a romance between the Clarke Griffin and Bellamy Blake in The 100 season 5. He told Entertainment Weekly, "No question, it is the most important relationship in the show in terms of these two leaders working together and figuring out how to survive together. One's strength is the other's weakness and vice versa."

"This finale was about Clarke believing she was going to die because of Abby's premonition and trying to tell this guy, 'You're going to have to figure out how to do this without me. You're going to have to use your head and your heart, not just your heart.'"

Rothenberg continued, "Bellamy has always been such an emotional, impulsive person. He reacts emotionally to things, which is important sometimes, but it's also [important to use your head]. And ultimately that's what he does this episode."

When asked if there is any possibility of a romance between the two, Rothenberg explained, "First of all, Bellamy and Clarke have always been at the centre of this show. It has always been the story of — on some level — Clarke and her relationship to Bellamy. And whether they were going to survive or not depending on how well those two human beings worked together — whether romantic or otherwise. "

"I try not to take a position on it. I think it's ultimately kind of a Rorschach test for people: any interpretation is right, there's no right and wrong. Until we commit canonically to it, you're free to interpret it any way you want," the showrunner added.