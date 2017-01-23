More than 100,000 people took to the streets of London with signs and banners over the weekend, as part of a series of demonstrations taking place around the world the day after Donald Trump's inauguration. Yet despite the crowds of people chanting and protesting in the capital on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police has confirmed no arrests were made.

No arrests were made at Women's March on Washington DC, which had an estimated 500,000 people in attendance, or at rallies held in Seattle, Chicago, New York City or Los Angeles, according to CityLab. More than 1.5 million women and their allies marched in these cities alone.

In total, more than 600 marches took place across the United States and worldwide to coincide with the Washington DC march, a women-led rally organised to raise awareness of the human rights and "freedoms threatened by recent political events".

The peaceful atmosphere of the demonstrations were in stark contrast to the protests on Inauguration Day, which led to the arrests of more than 200 people and the use of pepper spray by police.

The Women's March on Washington saw double the number of attendees on the protest march compared to crowds at Donald Trump's inauguration. More than three million people are estimated to have taken part in marches across the US, in one of the largest mass protests for women's rights in American history.

In London, more than double the 41,000 people who clicked attend on the Facebook event turned up to demonstrate.

Marches were also held in 60 countries around the world, from Dublin and Dar es Salaam to Seoul and Tokyo.

"This grassroots movement has gone viral in an unprecedented way that no one could have anticipated," said sister march spokeswoman Yordanos Eyoel.

"It's inspiring to see how women and their allies around the world are standing up for the universal American values of freedom and justice for all. We're also excited to convert this enthusiasm into an action network for change after the march."