An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after allegedly being stabbed multiple times by a 51-year-old male relative, West Midlands Police have said.

The attack took place in the early hours of 9 February at a home in Wolverhampton. Police were called after a concerned neighbour reported a disturbance at the Kent Road property.

The girl was found with multiple stab wounds including a serious head injury.

Hospital staff are now fighting to save her life. Police described her as "critically ill".

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and also taken to a hospital for a cut hand.

A woman in her 80s is believed to have suffered a dislocated shoulder in the fracas and has also been taken to hospital.

The home has now been cordoned off to preserve the crime scene while forensic experts conduct a thorough examination. Police say are not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbing.

"This is an extremely distressing incident and we are working to establish exactly what has happened," said Superintendent Harvi Khatkar.

"We fully understand the impact that this will have on the community. But we do believe this is an isolated incident, and we are not looking for anyone else.

"Extra officers will be out patrolling the area to offer reassurance to residents," Khatkar added.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 77 of 9 February.