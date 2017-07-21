A 12-year-old boy has been taken into custody for racially attacking another boy on 24 June in a Manchester park.

According to Greater Manchester Police, a 13-year-old boy was attacked in Plant Hill Park in Blackley at about 8pm.

The youth has been charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place and for racially aggravated assault, the BBC reported. He has also been charged with two counts of criminal damage and affray. He will appear at Manchester Youth Court later.

Six white youth reportedly circled the young victim in the park and asked 'Are you a P***?' before battering him.

The attackers stopped only after two of them pulled the others off him.

The victim's father told Manchester Evening News: "My son had gone to play there with two white friends. Then a group of kids have gathered around him. One has asked 'Are you a P***?'.

"Before he could answer he was pushed to the ground and they started kicking him in the head. He managed to put his arms around his head for some protection. They kept kicking him until two of them broke it up realising they had gone too far."

His father, who is Syrian, added that there were no CCTV cameras in the park and the council should improve security. "We are part of this community. They are sad, sick people who have done this."