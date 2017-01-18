A 12-year-old boy in the Mexican city Monterrey has opened fire on a class full of students shooting his teacher and at least one other before turning the gun on himself.

El Universal newspaper in Mexico reported that the student at the private American school, Noreste first opened shot his teacher before turning on the other students. The website of the American School says it offers bilingual education for students from preschool to the age of 15.

All of those injured in the attack, including the young shooter have been rushed to the local hospital. A spokesman for state Security in Nuevo Leon told the AP the wounded had vital signs but were in extremely serious condition. Five ambulances were reportedly rushed to the school to treat the wounded.

The motivation behind the shooting remains unknown. School shootings are relatively rare in Mexico to the extent that a bag checking programme at Colegio Noreste had fallen into disuse. A previous police programme had seen students' bags checked at the building's entrances.

On 16 January a gunman killed five and wounded nine others at the Blue Parrot nightclub in the Playa del Carmen resort in another mass shooting.

