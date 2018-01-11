A 13-year-old has been taken into custody for stabbing a boy of the same age on Wednesday, 10 January, at the White Oak Middle School in Porter, Texas.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), the incident took place at around 4.10pm local time (10.10pm GMT) within the school's grounds, Fox 26 Houston reported.

The two boys reportedly got into a verbal argument which led to one of them stabbing the other in the stomach.

After being stabbed, the victim ran to his home which is about a block away from school. He told his mother about what had happened and was immediately taken to the Texas Children's Hospital in Houston with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said, according to the KPRC-TV station.

The victim's mother contacted the Sheriff's office after which the authorities began their search for the accused in the area.

According to the Sheriff's office, the boy was eventually located at a nearby store and was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Both the teens are related to each other, according to MCSO, the KPRC-TV station reported, and investigations are on.

