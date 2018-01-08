In a bizarre incident, a school in Cornwall has thrown a girl student into isolation after learning that she shaved her head to donate her blonde hair to cancer sufferers.

Niamh Baldwin shaved her head to raise money for the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for cancer patients. But instead of praising her, the Mounts Bay Academy accused her of violating school's uniform policy and threw her into isolation.

The school has alleged that the 14-year-old's "Grade One" cut did not meet the uniform rule.

"The policy has been published in our behaviour policy for many years. Extreme haircuts including head shaving have never been allowed and this is common for schools across the UK," headteacher Sara Davey told the Metro.

The school's action has left Baldwin's mother shocked, who said that she was "upset the school has made her feel so low because her hair needs to be one centimetre longer".

Anneka said: "Niamh has always had outstanding reports and feedback from all of her teachers and everyone always says she is an amazingly polite and lovely girl. This doesn't change because of a hairstyle and to me it is discrimination. I'm actually fuming."

"She has been unfairly punished. She has always been a thoughtful and caring child," the 32-year-old mother added.

The school said that if the girl or her family had earlier informed them about Baldwin's shaving plan, "an alternative fundraising idea would have been suggested".

"I am surprised the family did not speak to the school before it took place as we could have avoided this situation completely. Niamh has had access to her lessons in the inclusion room as we have extensive materials available to students," Davey said.

She added: "I will speak to Niamh's mother on Monday to try to resolve the situation. It would be reasonable in the circumstances to suggest that Niamh wears a headscarf until her hair grows sufficiently, for example."