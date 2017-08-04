A lottery winner is holding a rock festival on the grounds of his sprawling country estate to save it from being cancelled.

Adrian Bayford, 46, agreed to host the Cambridge Rock Festival on the land surrounding his Georgian Grade II-listed mansion at Horseheath Lodge, near Linton, after the original venue reportedly pulled out.

The father-of-two, who scooped the EuroMillions jackpot with his now ex-wife Gillian in 2012, said the festival could use his 90-acre estate for free.

He told the Daily Mirror: "When I found out the festival had been kicked off their old venue, I had to help.

"I want people to enjoy themselves. It makes me feel good to see so many people having fun.

"I have the land, so I'm in a fortunate position where I can help the festival carry on."

He added: "If you play the lottery, you have to enjoy it when you win. It's going to be a great weekend. I'll be out every day with my family."

Music-lover Bayford, who owns Black Barn Records store in Cambridge, was seen with friends and family enjoying the start of the festival on Thursday (3 August).

More than 1,000 tickets have been sold for the event, which will see 80 bands play on three stages over four days.

Organiser Dave Roberts said: "This will be our 13th full festival and we aim for it to be the start of a new chapter at an amazing new site."

Bayford won his EuroMillions jackpot in August 2012 while living in the small town of Haverhill, Suffolk.

He ended his nine-year marriage with wife Gillian within 15 months of the win, and moved into £6m Horseheath Lodge.

He was engaged to marry 27-year-old stable girl Samantha Burbidge before she left him in January this year, reportedly taking with her 30 horses he bought her and a £60,000 sports car.