An investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy came to a police station in tears and confessed to killing his employer. The boy, who was employed as a domestic help, alleged that he was forced to commit the crime unable to bear his female employer's constant demands for sex.

The incident that took place in Indian capital Delhi's Lajpat Nagar came to light when the accused approached the police station on Wednesday (20 September) night with his hands and clothes soaked in blood. The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, confessed to slitting his employer Anita's throat.

"The boy arrived at the police station in tears and stated that he had murdered his employer. He said that since he felt guilty for committing the crime he came directly to the police station," circle officer for the region Anup Singh said.

The police went to the house where the boy was employed and found Anita's body lying on the floor in a pool of blood. "There was no one at home, apart from her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter who was found sleeping in the bedroom," the police officer said.

The minor boy had been working at Anita's house after she picked him up from New Delhi railway station over a year ago when he was in search of a job.

The boy told police during interrogation that Anita would often pressurise him into establishing a physical relationship with her, which he kept ignoring. He alleged that the woman had even threatened to lodge a false complaint of sexual harassment against him if he did not have sex with her.

Unable to bear her constant demands, the boy slit Anita's throat with a kitchen knife on Wednesday night when she was watching television, he told the police. Her husband, Ompal, was away from home on some work during the incident.