A 16-year-old in Queens, New York has been accused of attacking a classmate by throwing bleach at her during a dispute between the two teens, injuring several other school children in the process. The incident occured on Friday 2 Febuary, according to authorities.

Around 11:30am two 16-year-old girls were fighting at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside, New York's Pix11 reported police saying. When one allegedly threw juice, the other retaliated by throwing bleach.

The bleach was then said to have splattered, leaving five people with injuries. All of them were taken to hospital, but none had serious injuries.

Both girls are expected to face juvenile charges, the local report said, with those charges still pending. The three others injured were all also students.

QNS reported that the first girl had thrown pickle juice and that one of the five injured was the assailant who herself allegedly threw the bleach. Authorities are unsure how the schoolgirl got the substance.