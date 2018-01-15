A 17-year-old Australian girl, who filmed herself kicking her pet puppy Buster, has now been banned from buying a dog for two years after she pleaded guilty.

Claire Elizabeth West filmed the assault on the puppy near the central Queensland town of Rockhampton on Saturday, 13 January, and could also be heard saying more than 26 times in the video, "Dog's dead... how do you like that?"

She went on to post the video on social media after which the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) and Queensland police were alerted.

The video was also distributed on additional social media sites, including the Facebook page of Rockhampton and Gracemere Crime Watch and Public Announcements.

According to News.com.au, West pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty after she appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday, 15 January.

The court heard that before the attack on the puppy, West had received a series of troubling messages from her ex-boyfriend and his new partner, The Morning Bulletin reported.

Her defence lawyer said that West was sorry for what she did and was "completely humiliated and angry" at herself.

According to the court, West has received a disability support pension and has been diagnosed with several psychological disorders, the Daily Mail reported.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke reportedly described the incident as "quite a despicable act".

"Unfortunately, I cannot make an order that you not access or maintain social media accounts – I would make that order if that order could be made," he said.

West has been banned from buying a dog for two years and also given a two-year probation order. She has also been ordered to take part in counselling and anger management sessions, the Daily Mail reported.