Police in the north Indian state of Rajasthan have arrested two men after they were caught on camera while kidnapping a minor girl. The men were also seen beating the girl's mother, who was opposing to them, the DNA reported.

According to reports, the incident happened after the girl's father Aamad Khan reportedly married her to a man named Shaukat.

However, the girl's mother, Nemat, was against it as the girl has not reached the legal age of marriage and she wanted to keep her daughter with her until she reached 18.

But this infuriated Khan and on 11 September he along with his friend reached the girl's place and forcibly took the girl away.

The incident that took place on 11 September in a village in Jodhpur district came to light after the video, which was captured by a bystander, went viral. The police have remanded both of them to judicial custody.

Investigating Officer Bhanwarlal Vishnoi said that an investigation has also been launched into the matter and they might register a case regarding the child marriage.

Despite being in the 21st century, the curse like child marriage is still prevalent in the Indian subcontinent. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), 47% of girls in India are married before the legal minimum age.

The northern Indian state of Bihar has the highest rate of child marriage at (68%), followed by Jharkhand (55.7%), Rajasthan (57.6%), Uttar Pradesh (54.9%), West Bengal (54.8%) and Madhya Pradesh (53.8%), UNFPA data stated.

You can see the video here (graphic content. viewer discretion advised):