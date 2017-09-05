Two men in rural Victoria, Australia are reportedly trapped in their vehicles since Saturday (2 September) due to heavy snowfall.

A State Emergency Services (SES) spokesman told AAP on Tuesday that the two men are stuck in their vehicles in the rough terrains near Moroka in East Gippsland and it is not clear what they were doing in the region.

"They have enough food and provisions but they did the right thing by calling us," the SES spokesman said. The place is known as a popular FWD (four-wheel drive) spot.

The spokesman added that the two men are not the only ones to get trapped due to the bad weather.

On Friday (1 September), two hikers had to be retrieved from Staircase Spur at Mount Bogong after they reported being disorientated.

Paul Hargreaves, Emergency Services Management Inspector said that even after repeated warnings, people continue to "chance their luck" in environments that could change in an instant.

"Our people are entering these environments to rescue people who should have heeded the current warnings and considered the risks," he added.

"It's not what I would call a huge dump but it's certainly been a steady snow for the past few days, particularly out in the Great Dividing Range," Richard Carlyon, senior forecaster told AAP.

Severe weather warnings remain in place as thunderstorms and showers are expected for Melbourne and regional centres while high snowfalls are expected to continue in other regions.