The 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup is the 10th edition of the tournament organised by the sport's governing body, Fifa, in Russia. Eight teams will fight against each other to win the prestigious tournament from 17 June to 2 July.

Russia became the first team to qualify for the tournament as they host the 2018 Fifa World Cup. Germany, who won the World Cup in 2014, followed the hosts to be the second team to seal their berth in the tournament.

The remaining six teams are the winners of their respective continental championship. The other six teams are Australia (2015 AFC Asian Cup winners), Chile (2015 Copa America winners), Mexico (2015 CONCACAF Cup winners), New Zealand (2016 OFC Nations CUp winners). Portugal (Euro 2016 winners) and Cameroon (2017 African Cup of Nations winners).

Eight teams will be divided into two groups, Group A and Group B. Each group will consist of four teams and the top two teams qualify for the semi-final. The two groups are given below.

Group A

Russia New Zealand Portugal Mexico

Group B

Cameroon Chile Germany Australia

Where to watch live

ITV and ITV4 will provide live coverage of the 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup in the United Kingdom. The ITV Sport website will also provide coverage for desktop users and mobile users.

Schedule

Match 1: Russia v New Zealand

Date and Time: 17 June, 4pm BST

Venue: Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Match 2: Portugal v Mexico

Date and Time: 18 June, 4pm BST

Venue: Kazan Arena, Kazan

Match 3: Cameroon v Chile

Date and Time: 18 June, 7pm BST

Venue: Spartak Stadium, Moscow

Match 4: Australia v Germany

Date and Time: 19 June, 4pm BST

Venue: Fisht Stadium, Sochi

Match 5: Russia v Portugal

Date and Time: 21 June, 4pm BST

Venue: Spartak Stadium, Moscow

Match 6: Mexico v New Zealand

Date and Time: 21 June, 7pm BST

Venue: Spartak Stadium, Moscow

Match 7: Cameroon v Australia

Date and Time: 22 June, 4pm BST

Venue: Spartak Stadium, Moscow

Match 8: Germany v Chile

Date and Time: 22 June, 7pm BST

Venue: Spartak Stadium, Moscow

Match 9: Mexico v Russia

Date and Time: 24 June, 4pm BST

Venue: Spartak Stadium, Moscow

Match 10: New Zealand v Portugal

Date and Time: 24 June, 7pm BST

Venue: Spartak Stadium, Moscow

Match 11: Germany v Cameroon

Date and Time: 25 June, 4pm BST

Venue: Spartak Stadium, Moscow

Match 12: Chile v Australia

Date and Time: 25 June, 7pm BST

Venue: Spartak Stadium, Moscow