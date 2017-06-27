The four semi-finalists of the 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup have been confirmed following the completion of the group stage fixtures. Russia, who are hosting the tournament, are knocked out after they failed to finish in the top two in Group A.

Stanislav Cherchesov's side finished third in the table, behind leaders Portugal and Mexico. The Euro 2016 winners and Mexico are the two teams to qualify for the last four of the tournament. From Group B, World Cup winners Germany and 2015 Copa America winners Chile in first and second place respectively. They finished ahead of Australia and Cameroon.

The winner of Group A will face the runners-up of Group B in one semi-final, while the second semi-final will see the runners-up of Group A taking on the winner of Group B. The winners of these two fixtures will face each other in the final. The losing teams will face each other for a third-place finish, which will take place before the final.

The four teams to make it to the semi-final of the 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup are

Germany Portugal Chile Mexico

Where to watch live

ITV and ITV4 will provide live coverage of the 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup in the United Kingdom. The ITV Sport website will also provide coverage for desktop users and mobile users.

Schedule

Semi-final 1: Portugal v Chile

Date and Time: 28 June, 7pm BST

Venue: Kazan Arena, Kazan

Semi-final 2: Germany v Mexico

Date and Time: 29 June, 7pm BST

Venue: Fisht Stadium, Sochi