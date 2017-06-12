The 71st Annual Tony Awards took place on 11 June at the Radio City Music Hall in New York and by all counts was a theatrical extravaganza, with tap dancing, numerous costume changes and to lead it all to its climax, Kevin Spacey as host.

Obviously, following in the steps of last year's Hamilton wins and James Corden's brilliant performance as host, the House Of Cards actor had some big shoes to fill, and he tried to attempt it with a take on all the top nominated shows to grace the stage this past year.

Leading the pack was Dear Evan Hansen, which took home six Tonys – for best musical, leading actor, featured actress, best book, original score and orchestrations.

Hello, Dolly! followed close behind with four awards, for best musical revival, leading actress, featured actor and costume design.

James Earl Jones was selected as this year's Lifetime Achievement Award winner in honour of his long and distinguished career in the theatre. "I want to thank my wife Ceci (Cecilia Hart). for being such a wonderful companion in my life and in my work," he said on receiving the award. "And for being the great co-producer of our son Flynn and for being so dazzling on the red carpet."

Read the complete winners list below:

Musical

Dear Evan Hansen

Play

Oslo

Musical revival

Hello, Dolly!

Play revival

Jitney

Leading actor, play

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Leading actress, play

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2

Leading actor, musical

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Leading actress, musical

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Featured actor, play

Michael Aronov, Oslo

Featured actress, play

Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes

Featured actor, musical

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Featured actress, musical

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Book, musical

Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson

Original score

Dear Evan Hansen, music and lyrics, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Scenic design, play

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Scenic design, musical

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Costume design, play

Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes

Costume design, musical

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Lighting design, play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Lighting design, musical

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Direction, play

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Direction, musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Orchestrations

Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theatre

James Earl Jones

Special Tony Award

Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, sound designers for The Encounter

Regional Theater Tony Award

Dallas Theater Center, Dallas

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Baayork Lee

Tony Honours for excellence in the theatre

Nina Lannan, Alan Wasser