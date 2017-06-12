The 71st Annual Tony Awards took place on 11 June at the Radio City Music Hall in New York and by all counts was a theatrical extravaganza, with tap dancing, numerous costume changes and to lead it all to its climax, Kevin Spacey as host.
Obviously, following in the steps of last year's Hamilton wins and James Corden's brilliant performance as host, the House Of Cards actor had some big shoes to fill, and he tried to attempt it with a take on all the top nominated shows to grace the stage this past year.
Leading the pack was Dear Evan Hansen, which took home six Tonys – for best musical, leading actor, featured actress, best book, original score and orchestrations.
Hello, Dolly! followed close behind with four awards, for best musical revival, leading actress, featured actor and costume design.
James Earl Jones was selected as this year's Lifetime Achievement Award winner in honour of his long and distinguished career in the theatre. "I want to thank my wife Ceci (Cecilia Hart). for being such a wonderful companion in my life and in my work," he said on receiving the award. "And for being the great co-producer of our son Flynn and for being so dazzling on the red carpet."
Read the complete winners list below:
Musical
Dear Evan Hansen
Play
Oslo
Musical revival
Hello, Dolly!
Play revival
Jitney
Leading actor, play
Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
Leading actress, play
Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2
Leading actor, musical
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Leading actress, musical
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Featured actor, play
Michael Aronov, Oslo
Featured actress, play
Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes
Featured actor, musical
Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!
Featured actress, musical
Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen
Book, musical
Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson
Original score
Dear Evan Hansen, music and lyrics, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Scenic design, play
Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong
Scenic design, musical
Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Costume design, play
Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes
Costume design, musical
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Lighting design, play
Christopher Akerlind, Indecent
Lighting design, musical
Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Direction, play
Rebecca Taichman, Indecent
Direction, musical
Christopher Ashley, Come From Away
Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
Orchestrations
Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen
Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theatre
James Earl Jones
Special Tony Award
Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, sound designers for The Encounter
Regional Theater Tony Award
Dallas Theater Center, Dallas
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Baayork Lee
Tony Honours for excellence in the theatre
Nina Lannan, Alan Wasser