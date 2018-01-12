The best television shows and films were honoured at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards, held at Santa Monica Airport's Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday night (11 January).
On the film side, The Shape of Water directed by Guillermo del Toro led the nominations in 14 categories, while for television, FX's Feud: Bette and Joan led with six nominations.
James Franco, who was accused of sexual assault right after his 2018 Golden Globe win for his movie The Disaster Artist, also won an award for best actor in a comedy for the same film, which he directed and starred in. Franco, however, was not in attendance to accept the award.
Gal Gadot was honoured with the #SeeHer Award for challenging female stereotypes on and off the screen. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins presented her with the special award at the show.
Here is the complete 2018 Critics' Choice Award winners' list
Film
Best Picture
Winner: The Shape of Water
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Florida Project
The Big Sick
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
Winner: Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
Jordan Peele – Get Out
Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Steven Spielberg – The Post
Best Actress
Winner: Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jessica Chastain – Molly's Game
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Meryl Streep – The Post
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Hong Chau – Downsizing
Holly Hunter – The Big Sick
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
Best Actor
Winner: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
James Franco – The Disaster Artist
Jake Gyllenhaal – Stronger
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Tom Hanks – The Post
Best Supporting Actor
Winner: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Armie Hammer – Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Patrick Stewart – Logan
Michael Stuhlbarg – Call Me by Your Name
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Best Young Actor/Actress
Winner: Brooklynn Prince – The Florida Project
Dafne Keen – Logan
Jacob Tremblay – Wonder
Mckenna Grace – Gifted
Millicent Simmonds – Wonderstruck
Best Acting Ensemble
Winner: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing – Missouri
Dunkirk
Lady Bird
Mudbound
The Post
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner: James Ivory – Call Me by Your Name
Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber – The Disaster Artist
Virgil Williams and Dee Rees – Mudbound
Aaron Sorkin – Molly's Game
Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad and Stephen Chbosky – Wonder
Best Original Screenplay
Winner: Jordan Peele – Get Out
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani - The Big Sick
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer - The Post
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor - The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Cinematography
Winner: Roger Deakins - Blade Runner 2049
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom - Call Me by Your Name
Hoyte van Hoytema - Dunkirk
Rachel Morrison - Mudbound
Dan Lausten - The Shape of Water
Best Costume Design
Winner: Mark Bridges - Phantom Thread
Jacqueline Durran - Beauty and the Beast
Renée April - Blade Runner 2049
Luis Sequeira - The Shape of Water
Lindy Hemming - Wonder Woman
Best Editing
Winner: Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos - Baby Driver
Joe Walker - Blade Runner 2049
Lee Smith - Dunkirk
Michael Kahn and Sarah Broshar - The Post
Sidney Wolinsky - The Shape of Water
Best Hair and Makeup
Winner: Darkest Hour
Beauty and the Beast
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Wonder
Best Production Design
Winner: Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin - The Shape of Water
Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer - Beauty and the Beast
Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola - Blade Runner 2049
Nathan Crowley and Gary Fettis - Dunkirk
Jim Clay and Rebecca Alleway - Murder on the Orient Express
Mark Tildesley and Véronique Melery - Phantom Thread
Best Score
Winner: Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water
Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer - Blade Runner 2049
Dario Marianelli - Darkest Hour
Jonny Greenwood - Phantom Thread
John Williams - The Post
Best Song
Winner: Remember Me - Coco
Evermore - Beauty and the Beast
Mystery of Love - Call Me by Your Name
Stand Up for Something - Marshall
This Is Me - The Greatest Showman
Best Visual Effects
Winner: War for the Planet of the Apes
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Thor: Ragnarok
Wonder Woman
Best Animated Feature
Winner: Coco
The Breadwinner
Despicable Me 3
The Lego Batman Movie
Loving Vincent
Best Action Movie
Winner: Wonder Woman
Baby Driver
Logan
Thor: Ragnarok
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best Comedy
Winner: The Big Sick
The Disaster Artist
Girls Trip
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Actor in a Comedy
Winner: James Franco - The Disaster Artist
Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes
Chris Hemsworth - Thor: Ragnarok
Kumail Nanjiani - The Big Sick
Adam Sandler - The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
Best Actress in a Comedy
Winner: Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Tiffany Haddish - Girls Trip
Zoe Kazan - The Big Sick
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Emma Stone - Battle of the Sexes
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
Winner: Get Out
Blade Runner 2049
It
The Shape of Water
Best Foreign Language Film
Winner: In the Fade
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
The Square
Thelma
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
Winner: The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
American Gods (Starz)
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Paul Giamatti - Billions
Freddie Highmore - Bates Motel
Ian McShane - American Gods
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Winner: Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
Claire Foy - The Crown
Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black
Robin Wright - House of Cards
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: David Harbour - Stranger Things
Bobby Cannavale - Mr. Robot
Asia Kate Dillon - Billions
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones
Delroy Lindo - The Good Fight
Michael McKean - Better Call Saul
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner: Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
Gillian Anderson - American Gods
Emilia Clarke - Game of Thrones
Cush Jumbo - The Good Fight
Margo Martindale - Sneaky Pete
Chrissy Metz - This Is Us
Best Comedy Series
Winner: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Black-ish (ABC)
GLOW (Netflix)
Modern Family (ABC)
Patriot (Amazon)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Ted Danson - The Good Place
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Aziz Ansari - Master of None
Hank Azaria - Brockmire
Thomas Middleditch - Silicon Valley
Randall Park - Fresh Off the Boat
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner: Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kristen Bell - The Good Place
Alison Brie - GLOW
Sutton Foster - Younger
Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Constance Wu - Fresh Off the Boat
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Walton Goggins - Vice Principals
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Sean Hayes - Will & Grace
Marc Maron - GLOW
Kumail Nanjiani - Silicon Valley
Ed O'Neill - Modern Family
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner: Mayim Bialik - The Big Bang Theory
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Betty Gilpin - GLOW
Jenifer Lewis - Black-ish
Alessandra Mastronardi - Master of None
Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time
Best Limited Series
Winner: Big Little Lies (HBO)
American Vandal (Netflix)
Fargo (FX)
Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Godless (Netflix)
The Long Road Home (National Geographic)
Best Movie Made for TV
Winner: The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
Flint (Lifetime)
I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)
Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Winner: Ewan McGregor - Fargo
Jeff Daniels- Godless
Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies
Jack O'Connell - Godless
Evan Peters - American Horror Story: Cult
Bill Pullman - The Sinner
Jimmy Tatro - American Vandal
Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Winner: Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Jessica Biel - The Sinner
Alana Boden - I Am Elizabeth Smart
Carrie Coon -Fargo
Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Winner: Alexander Skarsgård - Big Little Lies
Johnny Flynn - Genius
Benito Martinez - American Crime
Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan
David Thewlis - Fargo
Stanley Tucci - Feud: Bette and Joan
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Winner: Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
Judy Davis -Feud: Bette and Joan
Jackie Hoffman - Feud: Bette and Joan
Regina King- American Crime
Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies"
Mary Elizabeth Winstead - Fargo
Best Talk Show
Winner: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Ellen (NBC)
Harry (Syndicated)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Best Animated Series
Winner: Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
Archer (FX)
Bob's Burgers (Fox)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
Danger & Eggs (Amazon)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Best Unstructured Reality Series
Winner: Born This Way (A&E)
Ice Road Truckers (History)
Intervention (A&E)
Live PD (A&E)
Ride with Norman Reedus (AMC)
Teen Mom (MTV)
Best Structured Reality Series
Winner: Shark Tank (ABC)
The Carbonaro Effect (truTV)
Fixer Upper (HGTV)
The Profit (CNBC)
Undercover Boss (CBS)
Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)
Best Reality Competition Series
Winner: The Voice (NBC)
America's Got Talent (NBC)
Chopped (Food Network)
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Project Runway (Lifetime)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Best Reality Show Host
Winner: RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race
Ted Allen - Chopped
Tyra Banks - America's Got Talent
Tom Bergeron - Dancing With the Stars
Cat Deeley - So You Think You Can Dance
Joanna and Chip Gaines - Fixer Upper