The best television shows and films were honoured at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards, held at Santa Monica Airport's Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday night (11 January).

On the film side, The Shape of Water directed by Guillermo del Toro led the nominations in 14 categories, while for television, FX's Feud: Bette and Joan led with six nominations.

James Franco, who was accused of sexual assault right after his 2018 Golden Globe win for his movie The Disaster Artist, also won an award for best actor in a comedy for the same film, which he directed and starred in. Franco, however, was not in attendance to accept the award.

Gal Gadot was honoured with the #SeeHer Award for challenging female stereotypes on and off the screen. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins presented her with the special award at the show.

Here is the complete 2018 Critics' Choice Award winners' list

Film

Best Picture

Winner: The Shape of Water

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Florida Project

The Big Sick

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Winner: Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Steven Spielberg – The Post

Best Actress

Winner: Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jessica Chastain – Molly's Game

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Meryl Streep – The Post

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Hong Chau – Downsizing

Holly Hunter – The Big Sick

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

Best Actor

Winner: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Jake Gyllenhaal – Stronger

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Tom Hanks – The Post

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Armie Hammer – Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Patrick Stewart – Logan

Michael Stuhlbarg – Call Me by Your Name

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Best Young Actor/Actress

Winner: Brooklynn Prince – The Florida Project

Dafne Keen – Logan

Jacob Tremblay – Wonder

Mckenna Grace – Gifted

Millicent Simmonds – Wonderstruck

Best Acting Ensemble

Winner: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing – Missouri

Dunkirk

Lady Bird

Mudbound

The Post

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: James Ivory – Call Me by Your Name

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber – The Disaster Artist

Virgil Williams and Dee Rees – Mudbound

Aaron Sorkin – Molly's Game

Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad and Stephen Chbosky – Wonder

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Jordan Peele – Get Out

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani - The Big Sick

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer - The Post

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor - The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Cinematography

Winner: Roger Deakins - Blade Runner 2049

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom - Call Me by Your Name

Hoyte van Hoytema - Dunkirk

Rachel Morrison - Mudbound

Dan Lausten - The Shape of Water

Best Costume Design

Winner: Mark Bridges - Phantom Thread

Jacqueline Durran - Beauty and the Beast

Renée April - Blade Runner 2049

Luis Sequeira - The Shape of Water

Lindy Hemming - Wonder Woman

Best Editing

Winner: Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos - Baby Driver

Joe Walker - Blade Runner 2049

Lee Smith - Dunkirk

Michael Kahn and Sarah Broshar - The Post

Sidney Wolinsky - The Shape of Water

Best Hair and Makeup

Winner: Darkest Hour

Beauty and the Beast

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Wonder

Best Production Design

Winner: Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin - The Shape of Water

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer - Beauty and the Beast

Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola - Blade Runner 2049

Nathan Crowley and Gary Fettis - Dunkirk

Jim Clay and Rebecca Alleway - Murder on the Orient Express

Mark Tildesley and Véronique Melery - Phantom Thread

Best Score

Winner: Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water

Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer - Blade Runner 2049

Dario Marianelli - Darkest Hour

Jonny Greenwood - Phantom Thread

John Williams - The Post

Best Song

Winner: Remember Me - Coco

Evermore - Beauty and the Beast

Mystery of Love - Call Me by Your Name

Stand Up for Something - Marshall

This Is Me - The Greatest Showman

Best Visual Effects

Winner: War for the Planet of the Apes

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Thor: Ragnarok

Wonder Woman

Best Animated Feature

Winner: Coco

The Breadwinner

Despicable Me 3

The Lego Batman Movie

Loving Vincent

Best Action Movie

Winner: Wonder Woman

Baby Driver

Logan

Thor: Ragnarok

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Comedy

Winner: The Big Sick

The Disaster Artist

Girls Trip

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Actor in a Comedy

Winner: James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes

Chris Hemsworth - Thor: Ragnarok

Kumail Nanjiani - The Big Sick

Adam Sandler - The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Best Actress in a Comedy

Winner: Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Tiffany Haddish - Girls Trip

Zoe Kazan - The Big Sick

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Emma Stone - Battle of the Sexes

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

Winner: Get Out

Blade Runner 2049

It

The Shape of Water

Best Foreign Language Film

Winner: In the Fade

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

The Square

Thelma

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

Winner: The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

American Gods (Starz)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Paul Giamatti - Billions

Freddie Highmore - Bates Motel

Ian McShane - American Gods

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight

Claire Foy - The Crown

Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black

Robin Wright - House of Cards

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: David Harbour - Stranger Things

Bobby Cannavale - Mr. Robot

Asia Kate Dillon - Billions

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

Delroy Lindo - The Good Fight

Michael McKean - Better Call Saul

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Gillian Anderson - American Gods

Emilia Clarke - Game of Thrones

Cush Jumbo - The Good Fight

Margo Martindale - Sneaky Pete

Chrissy Metz - This Is Us

Best Comedy Series

Winner: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Black-ish (ABC)

GLOW (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Patriot (Amazon)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: Ted Danson - The Good Place

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Aziz Ansari - Master of None

Hank Azaria - Brockmire

Thomas Middleditch - Silicon Valley

Randall Park - Fresh Off the Boat

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner: Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kristen Bell - The Good Place

Alison Brie - GLOW

Sutton Foster - Younger

Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Constance Wu - Fresh Off the Boat

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: Walton Goggins - Vice Principals

Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Sean Hayes - Will & Grace

Marc Maron - GLOW

Kumail Nanjiani - Silicon Valley

Ed O'Neill - Modern Family

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner: Mayim Bialik - The Big Bang Theory

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin - GLOW

Jenifer Lewis - Black-ish

Alessandra Mastronardi - Master of None

Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time

Best Limited Series

Winner: Big Little Lies (HBO)

American Vandal (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Godless (Netflix)

The Long Road Home (National Geographic)

Best Movie Made for TV

Winner: The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Flint (Lifetime)

I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Winner: Ewan McGregor - Fargo

Jeff Daniels- Godless

Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies

Jack O'Connell - Godless

Evan Peters - American Horror Story: Cult

Bill Pullman - The Sinner

Jimmy Tatro - American Vandal

Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Winner: Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Jessica Biel - The Sinner

Alana Boden - I Am Elizabeth Smart

Carrie Coon -Fargo

Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Winner: Alexander Skarsgård - Big Little Lies

Johnny Flynn - Genius

Benito Martinez - American Crime

Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan

David Thewlis - Fargo

Stanley Tucci - Feud: Bette and Joan

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Winner: Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

Judy Davis -Feud: Bette and Joan

Jackie Hoffman - Feud: Bette and Joan

Regina King- American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies"

Mary Elizabeth Winstead - Fargo

Best Talk Show

Winner: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Ellen (NBC)

Harry (Syndicated)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Best Animated Series

Winner: Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Archer (FX)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Danger & Eggs (Amazon)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Best Unstructured Reality Series

Winner: Born This Way (A&E)

Ice Road Truckers (History)

Intervention (A&E)

Live PD (A&E)

Ride with Norman Reedus (AMC)

Teen Mom (MTV)

Best Structured Reality Series

Winner: Shark Tank (ABC)

The Carbonaro Effect (truTV)

Fixer Upper (HGTV)

The Profit (CNBC)

Undercover Boss (CBS)

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)

Best Reality Competition Series

Winner: The Voice (NBC)

America's Got Talent (NBC)

Chopped (Food Network)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Best Reality Show Host

Winner: RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

Ted Allen - Chopped

Tyra Banks - America's Got Talent

Tom Bergeron - Dancing With the Stars

Cat Deeley - So You Think You Can Dance

Joanna and Chip Gaines - Fixer Upper