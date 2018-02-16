The FA Cup quarter-finals draw will take place on Saturday, 17 February, following the live coverage of the fifth-round clash between Manchester United and Huddersfield Town.

Where to watch live

The draw is set to start around 8pm GMT, with live TV coverage available on BT Sport's FA Cup Tonight programme. It can also be followed on IBTimes UK's live blog.

Overview

The holders Arsenal were knocked out in the third round by Nottingham Forest, but four of the top six clubs in the Premier League are still in the competition – Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. The other team in the top six, Liverpool, were knocked out by West Bromwich Albion.

The remaining heavyweights are joined in the fifth round by six other Premier League clubs, while the other six teams are from the lower leagues – three from the Championship, two from League One and Coventry City, the sole representative from League Two.

The four Premier League big guns will be favourites to progress to the last-eight of the competition, but the common cliché in cup competitions is that form or league position does not matter as an upset is always on the cards.

There are just two all-Premier League fixtures in the fifth round ties that will be played this weekend (16-18 February) – United vs Huddersfield and West Brom vs Southampton.

The draw will be conducted by Michael Owen, who won the cup with Liverpool in 2001, along with former Manchester City and Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given.

Key dates

The quarter-final fixtures will take place on the weekend between 16 and 19 March and each winning club will receive £360,000 ($506,412) from the FA Cup prize fund.

The draw numbers for the eight teams are given below:

1. Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City

2. West Bromwich Albion or Southampton

3. Chelsea or Hull City

4. Leicester City or Sheffield United

5. Huddersfield Town or Manchester United

6. Rochdale or Tottenham Hotspur

7. Brighton & Hove Albion or Coventry City

8. Wigan Athletic or Manchester City