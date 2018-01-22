The best of television and film were honoured at the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday (21 January).

Kristen Bell hosted the event for the first time, with Dakota Fanning, Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Kelly Marie Tran, and Lupita Nyong'o as presenters.

On the film side, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Lady Bird were nominated in four and three categories respectively, while on the television side, Big Little Lies, Stranger Things and GLOW led with four nods each.

Morgan Freeman was honoured with the life achievement award.

Check out the complete 2018 SAG Awards winners list below

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Winner: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Winner: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Winner: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Winner: Wonder Woman

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War For The Planet Of The Apes

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Winner: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Winner: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: William H. Macy, Shameless

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

Marc Maron, GLOW

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Claire Foy, The Crown

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Winner: Veep

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange is the New Black

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Winner: This Is Us

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Winner: Game of Thrones

GLOW

Homeland

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead