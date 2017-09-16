Three spectators were injured after a cricket stand collapsed during an England international match.

A section of the seating area caved in during a Twenty20 game against the West Indies at the Emirates Riverside in Chester-le-Street, Durham at around 9.30pm on Saturday ( 16 September.)

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the area after a female spectator was injured after falling through the hole.

In a statement Durham County Cricket Club told Mail Online: "During the course of the second innings between England v West Indies at Emirates Riverside, three spectators were injured when a small section of the North-East Terrace flooring became unstable causing them to fall.

"Stewards took precautionary action and evacuated that area of the stand efficiently. The stand is a permanent fixture at the venue and had passed inspections in the week prior to the match."