When it comes to geography, Donald Trump is clearly not the sharpest tack on the board. He famously had the internet rolling in laughter in September when he spoke about Nambia's healthcare infrastructure at the UN General Assembly.

For those of you still unsure, there is no country called Nambia. However, there is the nation of Namibia, along with the similar sounding countries Zambia and Gambia. Last week the US president managed to take things to another level when he allegedly described certain Caribbean and African nations as "shithole countries".

On the heels of this public outrage, one woman on Twitter has decided to make Trump's cluelessness profitable for journalists working the White House beat. Writer Sara J Benincasa posted a proposition on the social media site, offering a reward to any journalist who could ask the Potus about US relations with the country of Wakanda.

"I am offering $300 (£218) to the journalist who very seriously asks Trump his opinion on our nation's relations with Wakanda and gets the question and answer recorded live on video," she wrote. "I know $300 doesn't sound like a lot to some people but I also know what most reporters make so...$300."

She welcomed others to contribute to the prize purse and offered to create a crowdfunding or Venmo situation whereby people who "wish to thank you for your bravery" can add money.

"And of course you always have the option to keep the money or donate it somewhere like @pressfreedom. And anybody who finds this thread amusing or this idea entertaining really ought to go follow @pressfreedom immediately to learn more about what they do all over the world," she continued.

Benincasa has one piece of advice for reporters looking to cash in: "Practice your poker face".

For those of you still unaware what the deal is about, Wakanda is a fictional country described in the Black Panther comics. Located in Northeastern Africa, the kingdom is ruled by T'Challa aka Black Panther and is one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world, made famous for being rich in the meteorite element vibranium.