A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a young boy and seriously injuring a woman in the early hours of Sunday morning (27 August) in Manchester.

Police said they found the child's body after they were called to report a domestic incident in Wythenshawe, Manchester, at about 12.05am local time.

According to reports, the boy was around three or four years old but his age has not been confirmed. The victim has not yet been identified and a post-mortem examination will take place later.

Officers also learned that a man and a woman had left the residence in Beaford Road to go to hospital.

According to the Independent, superintendent Denise Worth said, "I know the community will be horrified and saddened to hear this tragic news this morning, and our thoughts at this time are with the family, friends and all others within the local community who may be affected by this incident.

"I want to offer my assurances that we have launched a full murder investigation and have a team of detectives working to establish exactly what led to this young boy's death.

"Although we have made an arrest, the investigation is at the early stages and I would urge people not to speculate on this deeply distressing incident.

"There will be a scene at the property whilst officers investigate and you will see more police in the area in the coming days.

"If you have any information to pass on, or you have concerns, please get in touch with one of our officers."