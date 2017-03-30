Five people have been killed in a helicopter crash in Snowdonia, North Wales, according to police.

The privately chartered helicopter went missing over the Irish Sea last night (29 March) while en route from Luton to Dublin. It lost contact with radar operators at around 4.15pm.

The UK Coastguard conducted a large scale search and rescue operation. That search has now come to an end.

The bodies of the dead have not yet been formally identified but families of the believed vixtims have been contacted, according to the BBC.

MailOnline report that millionaire couple Kevin and Ruth Burke are the registered owners of the couple and that they were believed to have been onboard.

North West Wales coroner Dewi Pritchard-Jones, has begun an investigation.

The exact location of the crash has not yet been revealed but the site is described as "remote and hazardous".

More statements and updates to follow