At least five Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed when a group of terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) launched an attack on an army camp in the Jammu city of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. The siege has entered the second day on Sunday, 11 February, as a fierce gun battle is still being reported.

Many civilians, mostly family members of army personnel, have been injured in the attack.

This is being described as one of the worst attacks in recent times. A previous deadly onslaught on an Army camp at Uri town had claimed 19 lives in 2016.

Four terrorists have so far been killed by the Indian security forces. According to reports, at least two to three terrorists are still operating inside the Sunjuwan army base. Schools in the area have been shut and security has been beefed up.

AK-56 rifles, under barrel grenade launchers(UBGL), ammunition and grenades have been recovered from the dead terrorists, army spokesperson Lt Devender Anand said.

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat has reached Jammu and is reviewing the counter-terror response by security forces.

The Sunjuwan army installation has about 150 houses and all of them have been cleared due to ongoing anti-terror operations. Hundreds of local police, paramilitary forces and army personnel have been deployed.

The state's Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said: "It's a condemnable act. This shows the cowardice of Pakistan who can't face India indirectly & sends its people to attack civilians here. There are family quarters around the camp, so the army is taking precaution in cordoning the area."

In 2003, the same Sunjuwan was attacked by militants and that incident had left 12 soldiers killed.

In a separate development, Indian and Pakistani troops have also exchanged cross-border fire at the de facto border, Line of Control, in the state.