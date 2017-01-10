Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's new music video will be one to remember. The pop duo are said to have trashed a hotel room while filming the visuals for their new duet I Don't Wanna Live Forever, lifted from the forthcoming Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

Swift, 27, is reported to have jetted into London from Nashville to film the anticipated video with Malik, 23, at the five-star St Pancras Renaissance where rooms cost up to £2,500 ($3,000) per night. It appears the pair have pulled out all the stops for their first collaboration with Swift allegedly setting curtains alight and Malik smashing items in the hotel room.

A source told The Sun: "Zayn trashed the hotel room to bits, ripping apart pillows and smashing a lamp up against the wall. Taylor had to light the curtains on fire for her part. The smoke alarms were turned off on the nearby floors so that the building didn't have to be evacuated.

"At one point Taylor smashed a mirror in the bathroom. All the scenes were carefully planned. It's going to be a very sexy video. Zayn was dressed dapper and Taylor was wearing garters and heels. She flew straight back to Nashville and left him alone."

The former One Direction star was seen filming scenes without Swift on the streets of London's King's Cross late at night. Dressed in an all-black suit, Malik braved the rain and was seen getting out of a car with the production team surrounding him.

I Don't Wanna Live Forever debuted in December, reaching number six on the Billboard Hot 100 and 16 on the UK chart. Fans were surprised by the collaboration but Malik later revealed that Swift was keen to join him in the studio after being encouraged by his girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who also happens to be a close friend of the pop songstress.

Malik told radio host Elvis Duran: "The interesting thing was she is actually friends with Gi [Hadid] so [Swift] already reached out because Jack [Antonoff] had just played her the song anyway. She mentioned to me that she liked the song so I already kind of knew in the back of my head that she liked it so I asked her if she wanted to be on it and she was cool with it."

The Fifty Shades Of Grey sequel, which will see Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan reprise their lead roles, is set to hit cinemas on 10 February. The Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack is expected for release in the coming weeks.

Listen to Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's I Don't Wanna Live Forever: