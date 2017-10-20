In a horrific incident, a 50-year-old man and father-of-seven allegedly raped the three-year-old daughter of his neighbour to death in Nigeria's Katsina state.

Abdullahi Sani, who is a resident of Jabiri quarters, has been produced before a Katsina state senior magistrates' court on Thursday (19 October) for rape and culpable homicide charges.

The police said these charges were contrary to sections 283 and 221 of the Katsina Penal Code Law, Today NG news website reported.

According to the police, the incident took place on 12 October when the accused lured the toddler into an uncompleted building and raped her to death.

In the first First Information Report read out in court on Thursday (19 October) by the prosecutor, Inspector Sani Ado, said, "Sani called the victim who was three years old and of the same address and took her to an uncompleted building, covered her mouth and raped her. In the process, she died instantly".

The prosecutor also told the court that Sani and the father of the small girl, Ibrahim Abdullahi, lived in the same house at Jabiri Quarters, Funtua.

Magistrate, Abdulkadiri Umar has ordered that Sani should be remanded in the prison custody until 18 December, when the case would come up for mention before a senior magistrate.