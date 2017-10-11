Police are offering a £50,000 reward for information which would lead to the capture of Britain's most wanted fugitive who has now been on the run for two years. Shane O'Brien, 29, fled the country after Josh Hanson was stabbed to death at a nightclub in west London during an unprovoked attack.

O'Brien is believed to have fled the country after stabbing Hanson in the neck at the RE Bar in Eastcote on 11 October 2015. Since then, officers believe he is travelling around the world without using his own identity and is being helped by others to evade police.

The suspect currently tops the National Crime Agency's Most Wanted list and his image has been circulated worldwide.

Despite the global search for O'Brien, it has since emerged that he was arrested in Prague in February on suspicion of criminal damage and assault using the Italian alias of Enzo Mellonceli, which was supported by fake documentation. He was later bailed pending further investigations.

Following his arrest, an updated mugshot of O'Brien which shows him with a beard and longer hair has now become available. He also has a distinctive new tattoo of an owl holding a skull, which covers up his previous "Shannon 15-04-06" tattoo.

Police have now released the new images of O'Brien and are offering a £50,000 reward for information which will lead to his arrest.

Detective chief inspector Noel McHugh, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "£50,000 is a huge amount of money which demonstrates the Met's determination and commitment in finding O'Brien and bringing him before the courts.

"It is clear he is being helped by others to evade police and has the ability to move around without using his own identity. That is why we decided to offer such a large reward - £50,000 is a substantial amount of money and I hope it will encourage someone who moves in O'Brien's circles to come forward.

"When arrested in Prague, O'Brien had boxing gloves with him. He uses gyms and will continue to do so I'm sure. His new tattoo is so distinctive it should stick in the mind of fellow boxers, or possibly a new partner. I would like to hear from the tattoo artist who covered up his original 'Shannon 15-04-06' tattoo, it would have taken several sittings."

O'Brien was flown out of the UK in a privately chartered plane from Biggin Hill Airport in 2015. He is believed to have travelled to Dubai, the Netherlands and now Prague.

On 28 October 2015 a 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old man – who were on an inbound flight to the UK – were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender. They were subsequently bailed pending further enquiries."

In an emotional appeal for information two years on from Hanson's murder, his mother Tracey said: "These past 24 months have been a living nightmare, a nightmare that I would not wish on anyone.

"I nurtured my son from the moment I saw him, held his hand while he took his first steps, handed him his school bag on his first day of school and watched him grow into a bright, capable, funny and loving young man who worked hard and provided for his family. We laughed and cried together and shared our innermost thoughts and secrets; he was my son and he was also my best friend.

"While we grieve Shane O'Brien, the man the police would like to speak to in connection with my son's murder, has yet to be caught and we still wait for justice. Justice for the most heinous crime that my son had to endure and justice to ensure that innocent people are safe.

"Someone has seen him and all it takes is that one phone call to help us get justice so we can grieve in peace."