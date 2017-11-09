The best and brightest of the country music industry gathered at the Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee's capital city of Nashville on 8 November for the 51st CMA Awards. Organised by the Country Music Association, the annual event was co-hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.

This was the 10th consecutive time the two performers have been selected to take on hosting duties.

The event was packed with performances by musical stars Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Reba McEntire, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and Pink.

Brooks went on to win best performer of the year while Keith Urban's Blue Ain't Your Color won best single. Chris Stapleton was named best male vocalist, and took home the best album prize for From A Room: Volume 1.

Brothers Osborne came out on top in the best duo category and their track It Ain't My Fault was selected as the winning music video.

While the music was the focal point of the evening, there was no denying that fashion drew just as much attention. The red carpet looks ranged from billowing gowns like those worn by Pink and Lambert, to plunging necklines courtesy Karlie Kloss, Underwood, Lauren Akins and Lindsay Ell.

There was the expected dose of glitter and shine from both the male and female celebrities in attendance. Ruby Rose led the list with an eye-popping silver sequined dress while Michelle Monaghan showed off a bit of skin in a fitted back sequined jumpsuit. On the boys' side, Dustin Lynch sported a grey-silver three piece suit with a black cowboy hat while Chris Young went all-out glam in a sparkly black suit jacket.

Check out some of the best of the red carpet fashion at the 2017 CMA Awards below: