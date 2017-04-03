The 52nd American Country Music Awards saw the who's who of the country music world flock to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on 2 April to celebrate the best in music this past year. Co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, the evening included a range of performances, from Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, to the Backstreet Boys, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town and Keith Urban.

The event's top winner, Miranda Lambert took home her eight consecutive award for best female vocalist along with the best album prize for The Weight Of These Wings. Brothers Osborne bagged two awards, one for best vocal duo and the other for top new duo/group.

Check out the complete list of the night's winners below:

Song of the year: Die A Happy Man by Thomas Rhett

New female vocalist of the year: Maren Morris

New male vocalist of the year: Jon Pardi

New vocal duo or group of the year: Brothers Osborne

Vocal group of the year: Little Big Town

Songwriter of the year: Lori McKenna

Single record of the year: H.O.L.Y. by Florida Georgia Line

Album of the year: The Weight of These Wings by Miranda Lambert

Video of the year: Forever Country by Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Vocal event of the year: May We All by Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw

Male vocalist of the year: Thomas Rhett

Female vocalist of the year: Miranda Lambert

Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean