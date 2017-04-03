The 52nd American Country Music Awards saw the who's who of the country music world flock to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on 2 April to celebrate the best in music this past year. Co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, the evening included a range of performances, from Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, to the Backstreet Boys, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town and Keith Urban.
The event's top winner, Miranda Lambert took home her eight consecutive award for best female vocalist along with the best album prize for The Weight Of These Wings. Brothers Osborne bagged two awards, one for best vocal duo and the other for top new duo/group.
Check out the complete list of the night's winners below:
Song of the year: Die A Happy Man by Thomas Rhett
New female vocalist of the year: Maren Morris
New male vocalist of the year: Jon Pardi
New vocal duo or group of the year: Brothers Osborne
Vocal group of the year: Little Big Town
Songwriter of the year: Lori McKenna
Single record of the year: H.O.L.Y. by Florida Georgia Line
Album of the year: The Weight of These Wings by Miranda Lambert
Video of the year: Forever Country by Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Vocal event of the year: May We All by Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw
Male vocalist of the year: Thomas Rhett
Female vocalist of the year: Miranda Lambert
Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean