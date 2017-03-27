At least six students were reportedly killed in an avalanche that struck a mountainous region near Tokyo early on Monday (27 March).

The avalanche occurred in Tochigi prefecture in the town of Nasu, about 120km north of Tokyo.

Authorities in Tochigi said that about 50 high school students from seven different schools were on a mountaineering trip when the avalanche struck.

Japan's Public broadcaster NHK reported that six high school students were found with no vital signs after being caught in the avalanche. Three other students were injured and three teachers who travelled with the students could not immediately be contacted, the broadcaster added, according to Agency France Presse.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

