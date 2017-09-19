An earthquake has struck Mexico City, jolting buildings and causing them to sway on the anniversary of the 1985 earthquake that left major destruction.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake was 7.1 magnitude, hitting 5 miles (8km) southeast of Atencingo in the state of Puebla at a depth of 32 miles (51km). Mexico's seismological agency calculated its preliminary magnitude at 6.8, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Local television broadcast images of collapsed buildings and rubble-filled streets, according to The Associated Press. The powerful quake sent thousands of office workers running into the streets , though the full extent of the damage is unknown.

Reuters reported residents hugged each other along Mexico City's central Reforma Avenue as alarms blasted and traffic came to a standstill around the Angel of Independence monument.

Edith Lopez, a 25-year-old market stall vendor, told reporters she was in a taxi cab when the earthquake struck. Lopez said she witness glass blow out of the windows of a few buildings. She said she was anxiously trying to reach her children, who she had left in the care of her disabled mother.

Video posted on Twitter shows office workers rushing out of their building as it viciously swayed, sending light fixtures and computers toppling. Some sought refuge under desks.

Mexican TV stations have shown dramatic images of a several storey building collapsing following the quake. The AP reported it is unclear if there were people inside.

Mexico City's Benito Juarez International Airport announced on Twitter that it has ceased operations until infrastructure reviews are complete.

According to the AP, earlier on Tuesday (19 September) buildings across Mexico City had held preparation drills on the 1985 quake's 32nd anniversary. The 8.1 shake killed thousands and destroyed large parts of Mexico City, Reuters noted.

Part of Mexico City is built on a former lakebed, with the soil known to amplify the effects of earthquakes hundreds of miles away.