An investigation has been launched into a shocking case where a 12-year-old girl stabbed a grade one student in a school's toilet. The alleged incident happened in the north Indian city of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh state.

The accused, a student of grade six, stabbed the boy in the chest and abdomen because she wanted the school to close early. The seven-year-old was found in a pool of blood by school authorities, who then rushed him to a hospital.

The victim is now battling for his life at the trauma centre of King George's Medical University (KGMU) in the city, the Financial Express reported.

Local media reports stated that the horrifying episode happened on Tuesday, 16 January, at the Brightland Inter College School when the girl student allegedly called the victim, saying a teacher had asked for him. "She took me to the bathroom and slapped me. Then she attacked me with a sharp object," the boy told police in his complaint.

He added that when he asked her "why she was beating me, she said: 'I want the school to declare an early closure today'".

After apparently being instructed by the school's authorities, hospital authorities informed the boy's parents that he had met with an accident. His parents got to know about the real reason only after the police were called in.

The district inspector of schools has issued a notice against the institution for not reporting the crime early. Police have started their investigation and have also questioned the accused, who was recognised by the victim with the help of a photo.

The case is a brutal reminder of the Pradyuman Thakur's murder that happened in September 2017 in the northern Indian city of Gurugram. The seven-year-old student's throat was slit inside the school's toilet.

Two months after the shocking incident, a grade 11 student of the same school was arrested for the murder because he wanted to postpone the examinations.