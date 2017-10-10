A factory storing more than 100 cannabis plants was raided by police in Cambridgeshire on Sunday (8 October).

Police discovered that 114 cannabis plants were being grown at a property in the market town of Wisbech, around 40 miles north of Cambridge.

Cops told IBTimes UK that the crop, which was close to reaching maturity, would offer a potential yield of £70,000 ($92,000) every nine to 12 weeks.

The plants were being grown inside reflective heat tents under high-powered lights to boost their growth.

It is the second cannabis factory to have been uncovered in Wisbech in recent weeks.

Last month, almost 500 plants, estimated to be worth around £250,000, were found growing inside a small semi-detached house in the town, Eastern Daily Press reported.

CCTV cameras inside the house were monitoring the growth of the cannabis. The cameras were installed to prevent thieves from stealing the crop and to allow the cultivator to keep an eye on the plants without having to visit the address, according to police.

No arrests have been made following Sunday's raid and a police investigation is ongoing.