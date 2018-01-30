In a shocking incident in India's capital New Delhi, an eight-month-old girl suffered injuries to her private parts after she was allegedly raped by her 28-year-old cousin on Sunday, 28 January.

The baby girl, who was brought severely wounded and bleeding to hospital, underwent a three-hour surgery and is now in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"Doctors have said her condition is critical," a senior police officer said, according to the Hindustan Times newspaper.

According to the police, the baby was assaulted in her home when her parents were both out for work.

"I left for duty and, later, my wife also had to leave for about an hour," the baby's father said.

The child was left in the care of a relative in the building and when the mother – a domestic help – returned, she found the baby crying on a bed that had blood stains all over it.

The baby was immediately taken to hospital where doctor's confirmed that she was raped.

The family told the police that they suspected the child's cousin, who had been missing since the incident.

According to the police, the man was arrested on Monday, 29 January, and subsequently confessed to the crime. He told the authorities that he had allegedly taken the baby away, saying he wanted to play with her.

"He allegedly sexually assaulted the toddler. When the baby girl fell unconscious and started bleeding, he panicked and fled," said the officer.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, who visited the baby in hospital on Monday night, described her injuries as "horrific".

Maliwal later tweeted, saying, "Her heartrending cries could be heard in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. She has horrific injuries in her internal organs."

She posted another tweet, saying, "What to do? How can Delhi sleep today when 8 month baby has been brutally raped in capital? Have we become so insensitive or we have simply accepted this as our fate?"