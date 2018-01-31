An 80-year-old man has been banned from every farm in the UK that has animals after he was found guilty of molesting cows in a field last summer. John Curno faces the ban as part of his bail until sentencing next month.

Uxbridge Magistrates Court heard that Curno was seen interfering with a herd of cows belonging to Park Lodge Farm in Uxbridge while masturbating.

Susan Howie, the wife of Park Lodge's farmer, told the court that the cows are often left alone for long periods during the summer months.

"I went out in my white pick-up truck and the gentleman was with a cow, he had his left hand interfering with the cow and his right hand on a part of his lower body, his shirt was covering it," Howie told the court, the Metro reported.

"He was masturbating you could see it moving up and down and his trousers and his boxer shorts were at his ankles."

Howie said that when Curno saw her, he grabbed his trousers and fled. In a second incident, Howie said that she caught Curno again with his trousers down but this time he was sexually assaulting the animal.

When arrested, Curno told police that he was "not a violent person" but he had a "weakness" with animals.

Howie said that she was "disgusted" by the incident and that the cows were "family" to them. The Howies told reporters they were pleased that Curno was found guilty.

He will be sentenced at a later court date, until then he is banned from the Park Lodge Farm Estate and any other farm with animals.