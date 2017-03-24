Police in Malaysia arrested nine people who allegedly pledged their allegiance to Islamic State (Isis). The terror suspects were detained from across the country between 9 and 15 March and were reportedly plotting bomb attacks, including on a police station.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said that one of the suspects arrested in the royal town of Klang also belonged to a group called "Black Crow" that was reportedly responsible for a grenade attack at the Movida nightclub in the outskirts of the capital Kuala Lumpur in June 2016.

The attack at the nightclub in Puchong, Selangor, was the first by Isis in the country and had left eight people injured.

He also stated that a primary school teacher was detained in the north-western state of Kedah, who recruited for the militant group, while a security guard in Ipoh was held for allegedly channelling funds to Isis radicals.

Two more suspects – a 31-year-old stall worker and a 28-year-old veterinary shop owner – were arrested in Perak for allegedly plotting an attack on the Tapah police station.

"The suspects communicated with Daesh militants in Indonesia to obtain explosives for the attack," the police said in a statement on Friday (24 March).

Reports said the rest were detained in the northeastern state of Kelantan and the southern state of Johor for recruiting for the terror outfit and raising funds.

Abu Bakar said that all the suspects were interrogated for terrorism-related activities.