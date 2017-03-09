The A1 near Newark is closed in both directions and may remain so for several hours after a multi-vehicle pile up this morning (9 March).

The collision is reported to have involved two lorries, a van and several cars. One of the lorries overturned in the crash, according to Highways England. The incident took place in between the Coddington turn-off and the Newark Show Ground turn-off, according to Lincolnshire Live.

Emergency services responded to calls just before 8am. One commuter said: "It's absolute havoc. The crash is just to the south of the bridge where the A46 goes over the A1 and police have stopped both southbound and northbound traffic."

"I didn't see any of the vehicles move an inch. People are going to be stuck in it for a while. Hopefully no one is badly hurt."

Highways England confirmed that the A1 is closed in both directions in between the A46 and the B6326 near Newark because of an overturned HGV container.

A police spokesman said: "The A1 at Newark is closed in both directions following serious collision.

"The road is expected to be closed for several hours after the crash, involving several vehicles including a lorry, on the northbound carriageway at about 7.55am today."