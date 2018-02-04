Aaron Ramsey was delighted to have secured his first hattrick of his career against Everton as Arsenal thrashed the Toffees 5-1 following a disappointing mid-week away loss to Swansea. The win takes them to within five points off a top-four spot, albeit having played a game more.

The north London club were at it from the beginning, with the first goal coming after only six minutes. Özil played a neat pass to debutant Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who laid the ball out to Mkhitaryan on the right, whose cross found an unmarked Ramsey in acres of space. The second goal came from a corner after Aubameyang had his first shot on target which was parried behind by the keeper.

From Özil's corner, Shkodran Mustafi flicked on and Laurent Koscielny was free, almost on the line, to dive and head into an open net. The third goal came on 19 minutes at the end of another lovely move, as Ramsey found himself in acres of space to sidefoot a shot that found the top of the net via a deflection off Eliaquim Mangala.

Aubameyang also joined in the fun before the end of the half as Iwobi found Mkhitaryan, who turned and played the perfect nudged pass into the Gabon International's run, who dinked it over the keeper in his trademark fashion. Ramsey's hattrick came moments before he was due to be subbed off, coming on the end of another Mkhitaryan cut-in, as the Armenian also finished the game with three assists.

Ramsey was delighted with the performance and revealed that it was a marker for days to come, starting with Tottenham, whom they play at Wembley next weekend.

"Obviously I'm delighted. It's my first hat-trick, so it's one of those moments to remember. Full credit to the team, we played some really good attacking football and the game was won in the first half really. We've got to keep that focus, keep that quality throughout the rest of the season now," Ramsey told Arsenal's official website.

"They've [Mkhitaryan and Aubameyand] brought quality to this team. We all know how they linked up at Dortmund and you could see that their understanding tonight was brilliant. It was a great goal by Auba and Micki came up with a few assists as well. It's a sign of things to come and we're really excited to have them here. Hopefully, they can kick on.

"In front of our home fans, we've been absolutely brilliant. I think we've only slipped up once against United, even though we played very well on the day. We've got to improve away from home, simple as that. Hopefully, we can replicate what we did today against Spurs on Saturday," he added.