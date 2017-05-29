It seems TV star Olivia Munn has recovered from the breakup blues as she treated her fans to cheerful poolside images on Instagram. Decked in a white string bikini, the Newsroom actress – who recently split from NFL star Aaron Rodgers – looked glamorous in the snaps from the sunny Malibu beaches.

In the first picture post, the 36-year-old actress faced her back to the camera as she gazed at the roaring waves. Although the sunny snap featured a scenic coastline and the beautiful patio, it was Munn who was grabbing eyeballs with her svelte figure.

To add to the appeal, she even tugged at the strings of her bikini bottom while sipping on some beverage.

One look at Munn's social media profiles and fans would know that the actress is enjoying to her heart's content, soaking in the sun in Malibu. Her Instagram story featured several snaps from her exotic getaway including peeks of her favourite snack and the beach itself.

After several teasers of her Malibu vacation, the ex-girlfriend of the NFL player finally faced the lenses, flashing a grin and her chopped look. The X-Men Apocalypse actress was still donning her off-shoulder bikini top as she posed by the poolside and her only accessory was a straw hat to keep the harsh sun at bay.

This comes after the actress recently graced the Billboard awards' red carpet in a sheer floor-length gown in Las Vegas.

As Munn slowly scales back to limelight following her split from Rodgers, she has avoided talking about her personal life. According to reports, it was the football quarterback who pulled the plug on his relationship as rumours have been rife about tensions between the actress and Rodgers' family.

"When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn't trust her and thought she wasn't with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family," a source claimed.