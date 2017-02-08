Lesbos, a quiet Greek island in the Aegean, has long been sought after by tourists for its sunshine, idyllic beaches and rolling hills. But in the last few years, the island has become the epicentre of Greece's refugee crisis.

Located around five miles from the Turkish coast, thousands of refugees and migrants land on its shores every year after crossing the narrow but perilous Mytilini Strait in rubber dinghies and wooden boats. For many, it is the final leg of the long and arduous journey before seeking asylum in Europe.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A short walk from the picturesque harbour of Mytilene, the island's capital, an abandoned swimming pool is home to around 25 migrants. Inside, men lie in close confinement on thin mattresses in sleeping bags and blankets. Several people are sleeping behind a metal cage. Nobody stirs, even when they hear us arrive. The floor is littered with faeces left by stray dogs along with a chicken carcass and rubbish. The smell is putrid.

"I don't have the right to go to a hospital or to go to school," says Samir*, a 17-year-old migrant from Algeria who has been living in the pool for a month. "I am on my way to Europe to find a future. I want to go to France because I have family there."