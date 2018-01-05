Model Abbey Clancy has delighted fans by sharing the first picture of newborn son Johnny this morning (5 January).

The Britain's Next Top Model star, 31, melted her 426,000 followers' hearts with the black-and-white picture on Instagram, showing the little one all wrapped up in white clothing with a cute bear print hat.

She captioned the shot: "Baby Johnny crouch born 3/1/18 7lb2 5.15pmso in love with our baby boy happy healthy and beautiful xx".

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple on their latest arrival, with one person stating on Clancy's post: "Aw beautiful congrats ", while someone else said: "Congratulations to you all, he's adorable. "

A third added: "So so happy for you both, congratulations".

Clancy's Stoke City footballer husband Peter Crouch, 36, also shared the happy news onto his Twitter profile. He said: "Here he is. Heir to the throne. Johnny Crouch born 3/1/18."

Crouch's heir joke touched a nerve with some of his followers, however, with one person claiming: "Even the Royal family have moved on enough to allow first borns to be the heir. Making it so that only the males have that right is so outdated and sexist. If it's a footballing joke then why can't the same be said of your daughters? But congratulations on the birth anyway."

While others joked about how tall he would be, with someone stating: "Thought he'd already be a 5 foot newborn congratulations crouchy".

The couple, who have been married since 2011, already have two daughters together, named Sophia Ruby and Liberty Rose.

Clancy previously commented on the couple's relationship to Closer, stating she knew he was the one from the off. She said: "I saw Pete and I knew he was the one for me, I knew he'd be my boyfriend. I still think that. I feel so lucky I have a beautiful child and a great husband."