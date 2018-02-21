Abel Sanchez believes Gennady Golovkin will only show signs of age when someone is able to dominate him in the ring.

Golovkin (37-0-1) will defend his middleweight titles against Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2) in their highly-anticipated rematch on 5 May after their first meeting controversially ended in a split-decision draw in Las Vegas back in September.

In a fight that was two years in the making, many felt the unbeaten "GGG" was robbed as he had arguably done just enough to come away with the decision victory.

A major narrative surrounding the initial match-up was that Canelo and his team were prolonging the fight and in turn, waiting for Golovkin, eight years the senior to the Mexican, to get older so that he would be more beatable.

This is backed by the fact that after 35 straight knockouts, the Kazakh has "looked human" and gone the distance in his last two fights against Daniel Jacobs and Canelo.

However, despite Golovkin turning 36 by the time the rematch arrives, his trainer Sanchez does not believe he has been dominated yet, let alone shown any signs of slowing down.

"I don't know, I'm not father time," Sanchez told On The Ropes Boxing Radio when asked if Golovkin was ageing. "In the gym I see the same things I saw before.

"Obviously we are training different than we did eight years ago because he is getting a little bit older, but until somebody really dominates him in a way that the speed is too much or the boxing is too much, then I'll say he's getting old.

"Until now, nobody has done that, Canelo didn't do that. I will tell you this, I will be brutally honest when I see it in the gym or if I see it in a fight."

Despite the rematch being scheduled at the end of January, there is still no word yet on where it will take place this time with New York's Madison Square Garden touted as a possible location.