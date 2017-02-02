Aberdeen Asset Management says it is upbeat about its long-term prospects, despite reporting a fall in the value of assets under management in the December quarter.

Chief executive Martin Gilbert said investor sentiment was hit during the quarter as a result of the US presidential election, with several investors putting asset allocation decisions on hold.

The Aberdeen-registered firm saw assets under its management fall to £302.7bn ($383.3bn) at the end of December from £312.1bn in the previous quarter.

It said most of the outflows were largely low margin and anticipated.

"Encouragingly, despite the market volatility our equity strategies produced strong returns for the year," Gilbert said in a statement.

"While growing interest in a number of our strategies is likely to continue to be masked, in the short term, by significant withdrawals by a small number of clients, I am encouraged by the progress being made.

"Overall Aberdeen remains in good shape, we have a strong balance sheet, a global client base and wide range of capabilities to meet the needs of investors."

Gross outflows during the quarter came in at £10.2bn, compared to outflows of £8.4bn in the September quarter.