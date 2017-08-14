She's the alleged ex-girlfriend of Kylie Jenner's long-term love Tyga, and model Demi Rose Mawby hasn't exactly faded out of the limelight since their split.

The 22-year-old glamour model – who is famed for her curvaceous figure of large breasts and a Kardashian-esque behind – gave her 4.9m Instagram followers a treat on Sunday with a completely nude snap.

The voluptuous model is pictured shooting the camera a sultry look as she lies naked on her front on a beach in Sal, Cape Verde, with her wet hair dripping down her back as she shows off some impressive tan lines.

Captioning the snap "Meanwhile in Africa By @dannydesantos", it has garnered thousands of comments from her adoring fans.

One person wrote: "Perfect body and divine" as another put: "Is that a mermaid in trouble?"

A third added: "You are an absolute GODDESS @demirosemawby !" as someone else told her: "You are insanely beautiful, Demi "

Others weren't so approving of Demi's provocative social media offering, with one person adding: "You really leave alot for the imagination huh #easy".

Social media sensation Demi originally hit the headlines over her romance with Tyga while he was on a break from Kylie in May 2016. She has since conquered Instagram and has become the "world's sexiest DJ" as well as signing a modelling contract with US publicity group Taz's Angels.

The British star became famous by launching her Instagram page at 18 years old and posting seductive shots, previously telling The Sun: "I posed for selfies and pictures and it just grew from like 60,000 to 200,000 to a million to 3.2 million now.

"In school I was quite popular on MySpace and that kind of followed on to Instagram. It was really weird when people started recognising me and stuff on the street. I just got used to it."

Demi took a leap of faith and moved to the US to pursue work as a lingerie model, and is now carving a successful career for herself thanks to her voluptuous physique.