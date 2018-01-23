TV star Laverne Cox has made history as the first ever trans woman to cover Cosmopolitan magazine.

The Orange Is The New Black actress, who has blazed a trail for transgender stars and continues to push boundaries, appears on the February 2018 issue of Cosmopolitan South Africa as part of the "Say Yes to Love" edition.

Sharing the cover with her 2.8 million Instagram followers, the Emmy nominee – who has received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award from GLADD for her work as an advocate for the transgender community – said she was "honoured and proud" to feature.

In the editorial, she leaves little to the imagination in a black laser-cut one-shoulder bodysuit.

Fans were quick to praise the icon's latest feat with one writing: "This is awesome!!! You're so beautiful and I'm so happy for and proud of you!."

Another person gushed: "You Absolute goddess."

A third added: "You are an unbelievably stunning woman. The first of many big covers for you, I'm sure."

As an advocate of the LGBT community, Cox also used the spread to raise awareness and discuss what trans women are often forced to endure. "Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light," she said in accompanying Q&A shared on Twitter. "Let go of fear and live a fun, fearless life. If I can do it, you can do it.

The Alabama native also opened up about the heartbreak of being "kept a secret" by men she had been romantically involved with.

"So, when my ex-boyfriend introduced me to his dad and invited me to spend Hanukkah with him and his family, it was the most special thing ever. Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light."

In 2014, Cox became the first transgender person to grace the cover of Time magazine and she is also the first transgender person to immortalised with a waxwork by Madame Tussauds.