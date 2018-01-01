An Oregon mother will stand trial on 4 January after she allegedly gave her two-year-old son cocaine.

Kalin Swartz has been charged with assault and forcing another person to ingest a controlled substance. She was arrested on 20 December and has a record of abusing her son. Court documents revealed the boy, Beau, suffered second-degree burns under his mother's care in June 2017.

A letter from a Marion County Circuit Court judge, Claudia M . Burton, revealed the burns were confirmed by three doctors.

"Over the course of this proceeding, the court gradually became more and more concerned about Beau's safety when with mother," Burton wrote.

Beau is under the care of his paternal grandmother, Heidi Sjolander. Swartz was only allowed supervised visits with her son because of her past transgressions. The grandmother reported Beau as lethargic after he returned from a visit to his mother.

"I think she's disturbed," Sjolander said according to Katu.com. "She needs to be locked up. She needs to stay behind bars. It has been a nightmare and the fact that the baby didn't die is an absolute miracle, but he was born a fighter and he's here for a reason. I'm grateful we have him."

Beau is being looked after by his father, with help from his paternal grandparents.