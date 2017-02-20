AC Milan are planning a move for Arsenal forward Lucas Perez and are willing to part with £17m in order to land the Spaniard. Perez joined Arsenal from Deportivo La Coruna for £17.1m last summer but has only made two Premier League starts for the Gunners.

Milan have not yet approached Arsenal about bringing Perez to the San Siro but reports in Italy, relaid by talkSPORT, suggest the Italian giants have identified the versatile attacker as the man to bolster their strikeforce. Vincenzo Montella's men allowed French striker M'Baye Niang to leave Italy for Watford on loan in the January transfer window, while questions remain over the future of Colombian striker Carlos Bacca, who was pursued by West Ham United last summer.

Perez has made nine starts in all competitions for Arsene Wenger's men this season and is behind Alexis Sanchez – who could also leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season – and Olivier Giroud in the pecking order in north London, while the return of Danny Welbeck, from a serious knee injury, could also decrease the 28-year-old's chances of game-time.

Perez, who scored a hat-trick against Basel in the Champions League group stages earlier this season, is open to the prospect of leaving Arsenal in the summer, according to Goal. The former Rayo Vallecano star discussed his frustration over his lack of minutes with Wenger earlier in the season and is confused as to why he has not been given an extended run in the side.

Perez may be handed a rare start on Monday evening when Arsenal face Sutton United in the FA Cup fifth round. The former Alaves youth graduate has started both of the Gunners' previous FA Cup ties and will hope to help Wenger's men avoid a humiliating upset that would leave their season in tatters.