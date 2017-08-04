AC Milan general manager Marco Fassone admits the Rossoneri would "not say no" to signing former Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic but says the Italian giants are currently pursuing a number of "potential candidates" for a striking role at the San Siro.

Ibrahimovic, 35, is currently a free agent after United decided not to renew his contract due to the serious knee injury he suffered towards the back-end of last season.

The former Barcelona international is still using Manchester United's facilities as he attempts to recover from his nasty knee problem, and Jose Mourinho recently hinted at his desire to be work with his former Inter Milan cohort again, suggesting that a deal to re-sign Ibrahimovic is a distinct possibility.

Mourinho may need to act fast, though, with Milan chief Fassone confirming that Ibrahimovic is one of a plethora of strikers that Vincenzo Montella's side are currently considering. Monaco hitman and former Manchester United flop Radamel Falcao is also on AC Milan's radar, along with Chelsea wantaway Diego Costa.

"We do not want to miss the shot we have in the barrel," Fassone told Mediaset. "Many names have already been mentioned. I do not say no, even to Falcao and Ibrahimovic but between the six or seven names.They are potential candidates, even if we are closer to some and further away from others. We only have one bullet to fire and we don't want to miss the target."

"The hurry puts you in a difficult position in the negotiations, we are watching so many players, we do not want to go wrong and take the right one at the right price, we do not have the emergency, we will do it at the right time.

A move to sign Ibrahimovic would not involve a transfer fee, but the former Paris Saint-Germain hitman's exorbitant wage demands could put the brakes on a return to the San Siro.

During his sole season with Manchester United, Ibrahimovic earned a basic wage of £367,640-per-week ($485,910 per week) and was also entitled to a goal bonus worth £2.86m ($3.78m), taking his full fee paid by the Red Devils to £19.11m ($25.26m), according to Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football.