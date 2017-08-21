Acer has unveiled a new 2-in-1 gaming laptop designed for "casual gaming" that it hopes will appeal to entry-level buyers looking for a cheap way into PC gaming. Acer's Nitro 5 Spin laptop launches in the US and Europe in October and will retail at $999 (€1,199), with UK pricing and availability yet to be confirmed.

Reportedly capable of running popular online titles like Overwatch, Dota 2 and League of Legends, the latest addition to Acer's gaming portfolio is a convertible Windows 10 notebook with a black and red aluminium chassis that's notably less garish than the usual crop of gaming-focused laptops.

Acer claims the hardware has a lightweight design and will offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Spec-wise the Nitro 5 Spin is light years away from challenging a top-tier rig, but doesn't fall too far behind relative to its price tag.

This includes an eighth-generation Kaby Lake Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, GDDR5 VRAM, an SSD available up to 512GB and a 15.6in Full HD display.

"With a convertible design that features four modes, the Acer Nitro 5 Spin is a versatile gaming device that opens up exciting new usage scenarios for casual gamers on the go," said Acer's James Lin. "Power users will also appreciate the great performance and battery life of the Nitro 5 Spin, while enjoying the superb visuals and immersive audio that it delivers."

The Nitro 5 Spin also includes a fingerprint sensor that uses Windows Hello security to quickly unlock the laptop with a single finger tap. Acer has also paired its TrueHarmony and Smart Amplifier sound tech with Dolby Audio Premium for "clear, loud and rich sound".

"The Acer Nitro 5 Spin is a great Windows 10 PC for casual gamers," said Peter Han, Microsoft's vice president of partner devices and solutions. "The convertible 2-in-1 is flexible, lightweight and powerful enough for a good gaming experience, and with Windows 10 and access to Microsoft's productivity applications and services, it's a great multipurpose PC at an affordable price."